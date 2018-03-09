UP Board to withdraw elementary mathematics from high school syllabus from 2018-19

The UP Board will discontinue elementary mathematics subject for its high school students from 2018-19 as it has decided to adopt the new National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, said a board official.

Till last year, students had the option of mathematics and elementary mathematics.

“Presently for classes 9 and 10, Mathematics and elementary mathematics is a compulsory subject but from 2018-19 onwards due to adoption of NCERT syllabus, there was no logic in carrying on with Elementary Mathematics,” board secretary Neena Srivastava said.

A letter dated March 7, 2018 issued by deputy secretary of UP government Santosh Kumar Rawat and received by UP Board officials mentions approval of the proposal sent by the board for amendment in the Intermediate Education Act 1921 for discontinuing the elementary mathematics subject from 2018-19 session onwards. Hence, students taking admission in class 9 from 2018-19 academic session will not get the option of choosing elementary mathematics.

However, the board will hold examination of elementary mathematics in 2019 for students who had already selected the subject in class 9 in 2017-18 session. After 2019 no examination in the subject will be held, she said.

The syllabus of elementary mathematics is easier than that of mathematics. Generally, students who want to take science stream in Class 11 and 12 opt for mathematics subject.

In 2018 high school examination, 1,48,755 students opted for elementary mathematics while 25,21,353 students opted for mathematics.