UP BTech 2023 Counselling registration begins tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will open registration for the UP BTech 2023 Counselling on July 24, 2023. Candidates who are interested in admission to B Tech First Year (Excluding Agriculture & Biotech) can submit an online application through the official Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. UP BTech 2023 Counselling registration begins tomorrow

There will be seven rounds of UP BTech counselling. The first round of counselling registration will begin on July 24 and will proceed till August 5 at 3 p.m. Results of the first phase of allocations of seats will be released on August 14.

UP BTech 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.