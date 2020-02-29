e-paper
UP Deputy CM inspects State Board Exam Center in Basti

The annual Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams are underway in the state in which over 58 lakh students are appearing for high school and intermediate exams this year.

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Saturday inspected a UP Board Examination Center here.

The annual Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams are underway in the state in which over 58 lakh students are appearing for high school and intermediate exams this year.

A total of 8,354 examination centers have been set up across the state out of which 1,314 centers have been identified as sensitive while 448 centers have been declared as highly sensitive, officials said.

The Principal Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla also informed that FIRs have been registered against 133 people and schools are being identified by the Department where the sanctity of the examination is being affected.

