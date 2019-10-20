UP: Government-aided Madarsas get 1st set of NCERT books

education

Oct 20, 2019

In a bid to provide a fillip to modern education in Madarsas across the state, NCERT books have been sent to libraries of 558 religious schools running in the state.

In Prayagraj, nine sets of books each for 43 government-aided madarsas have arrived and the district minority welfare officer has been instructed to ensure that libraries of these madarsas get functional at the earliest.

Yogi Adityanath government had approved the introduction of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books in English, Hindi and Urdu in Madarsa Board in May 2018. The seminaries in Uttar Pradesh at the time were also asked to follow the NCERT curriculum and introduce subjects like science, mathematics and social science.

Madarsa education in the state is divided into two parts: Dinayat and general education. While the government left Dinayat unchanged; through this step it tried to ensure that the curriculum gets divided class wise as per the age and calibre of the student with an aim to standardise it according to modern trends.

Officials said that following the state government’s orders to introduce NCERT course and books in Madarsas for the current academic session, a decision has been taken to make available nine sets of books in the library of 558 institutions across the state so that students can refer to them.

As more budget gets sanctioned and more books get procured, each student would then get a set of books of their own, they said.

For this a set of nine books of every course per seminary has been sent to each district minority welfare officer by Joint director, minority welfare department of the state RP Singh with orders to make them available in libraries of every government aided seminary.

District minority welfare officer, Prayagraj, SP Tiwari said that there were 42 government-aided madarsas in the district and for students of class 1 to class 12, a set of total of 112 books of Hindi and English had been sent.

The subjects, for which the NCERT books have been sent, include Urdu and Maths also. These includes four books each of class 1 and class 2, five books each of class 3 to class 5, 11 books for class 6, 12 books for class 7, 16 books for class 8, 12 books for class 9, 11 books for class 10, 12 books for class 11 and 15 books for class 12, he explained.

