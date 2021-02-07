IND USA
The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.
UP govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8

The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 6-8 from February 10 and from March 1 for students of classes 1-5 amid COVID-19.
ANI
FEB 07, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 6-8 from February 10 and from March 1 for students of classes 1-5 amid COVID-19.

According to the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, the classes will be held only twice a week for now and only 50% of the students will be allowed to attend them.

A timetable for class one to class eight has also been announced by Director of Basic Education, Sarvandra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

Mid-day meals will also be provided to the students while ensuring precautionary measures in the schools.

"It will be mandatory for all the schools to get a written consent letter from parents to send their students for attending classes. Parents will also give complete information about the health status of students and about their national and international travel if any," read the guidelines.

If the student wants to study from home he will be given an option to study online, it said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,438 active cases, 5,88,148 recoveries and 8,686 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

