Home / Education / UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 declared at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, direct link here

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 declared at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, direct link here

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board has declared the UP Madarsa Board results 2020 today. The result can be checked at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:22 IST
Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 out
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board has declared the UP Madarsa Board results 2020 today. Students can check their scores online at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Candidates should visit the official website and then click on Annual Exam Result 2020 link. Then, select the class from the drop down list (Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, Kalim) and then key in their roll number to check their results.

Direct link to check UP Madarsa Board Result 2020

The UP Madarsa Board exam 2020 was conducted from February 19 to March 5, 2020. Approximately, 1.5 lakh students had appeared this year.

UPMSP has earlier, declared the UP Board class 10th and 12th results on June 27. A total of 83% passed the class 10th exam while 74% passed the intermediate exam. Around 56 lakh students were registered for the UP Board exam this year.

How to check UP Madarsa Board Result 2020:

visit the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Click on Annual Exam Result 2020 link after the result is announced.

Select the class from the drop down list (Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, Kalim)

Key in their roll number

Your UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

