UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 releasing today at 1 pm, here’s how to check scores at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov. in

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board will announce the UP Madarsa Board results 2020 today at 1 pm. The result can be checked at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Earlier, the result was expected to be out on June 30. However, the registrar of UP Madarsa Board informed Live Hindustan that the results will be declared on July 1 at 1 pm. Candidates will have to visit the official website and click on Annual Exam Result 2020 link after the result is announced. They will have to select the class from the drop down list (Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, Kalim) and then key in their roll number to check their results.

The UP Madarsa Board exam was conducted between February 19 and March 5, 2020 in which around 1.5 lakh students had appeared this year.

UPMSP has already declared the UP Board class 10th and 12th results on June 27. A total of 83% passed the class 10th exam while 74% passed the intermediate exam. Around 56 lakh students were registered for the UP Board exam this year.

How to check UP Madarsa Board Result 2020:

visit the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Click on Annual Exam Result 2020 link after the result is announced.

Select the class from the drop down list (Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, Kalim)

Key in their roll number

Your UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.