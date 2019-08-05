e-paper
Monday, Aug 05, 2019

UP NEET counselling results withheld

The UP NEET (national eligibility-cum-entrance test) second round counselling results that were declared on August 2 were withheld due to technical error in the list.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representative
Representative(Satish Bate/HT file)
         

Medical education department officials said the error would be corrected and a fresh list would be out on Monday. “There was some error in the name of students in the list. As the error was noticed we decided to withhold the result till correction was done,” said director general medical education, Dr KK Gupta.

He said that the fresh list would come out on Monday. “We are working on the list with the NIC officials and soon the correction will be updated for a fresh list,” he said.

Suspicion was also raised upon few names in the list and hence it was decided to issue a fresh list, said Dr Gupta.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 08:33 IST

