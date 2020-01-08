UP NHM Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 2,764 Contractual Vacancies begins at upnhm.samshrm.com

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission has invited online applications to fill 2,764 Contractual Vacancies for State, Divisional and District level. The notification was released on January 5, 2020. The online application process begins today, January 8, 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at upnhm.samshrm.com on or before January 28, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,654 vacancies for State, Divisional and District level. Among the notified posts, 347 vacancies are for ANM, 46 for Community Nurse, 51 for Paramedical Worker, 108 for Staff Nurse-KMC, 75 for District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant, 852 for Staff Nurse (District Hospital Strengthening), 232 for Staff Nurse (District Hospital Strengthening (8 Bedded High Dependency Units).

Selection criteria:

1. The minimum qualifying mark for the Written Test and Interview shall be as follows:

•33% for Un-Reserved categories

•30% forOBC

•24% for SC, ST

2. Candidate has to score above Cut-off marks (33% for Un-Reserved categories, 30% for OBC and 24% for SC/ST) in Written Test and Personal Interview wherever applicable for the preparation of merit list for Final shortlisted candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online