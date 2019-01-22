UP police constable admit card 2019 soon at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is expected to release the admit card for the Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary examination anytime soon.

UPPRB will conduct the exam for the posts of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The exam is being held to fill 49,568 posts. Candidates should keep visiting the official website of UPPRB regularly to know the latest updates.

The admit card for the exam is expected to be released on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

The written exam will have of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 300 marks. Candidates who clear the written exam will undergo certificate verification and physical efficiency test (PET).

Note: Visit official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:52 IST