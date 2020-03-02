e-paper
UP Police constable Recruitment exam 2020 final results declared

Out of the total selected candidates, 31360 (25394 Males and 5966 Female) will join civil police and 18208 will join Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Mar 02, 2020
Chandan Kumar
Chandan Kumar
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Monday declared the result of UP Police constable Recruitment exam 2019. The Director-General of Police recruitment Rajkumar Vishwakarma in a press meeting announced the recruitment result of 49568 UP Police constables. The result will be updated on the website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board in a few hours.

Out of the total selected candidates, 31360 (25394 Males and 5966 Female) will join civil police and 18208 will join Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The written examination for recruitment of constable was conducted on 27-28 January 2019, at various centres spread across the state. The result of which was later released in November 2019.

Around 1.23 lakh candidates cleared the written exam and were called for the inspection of their academic records and physical standard test. Out of which, 49568 cleared the final round of physical test and document verification.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.

