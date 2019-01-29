UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: 29 more held on day 2 for rigging, using unfair means

As many as 29 people, including solvers, were arrested across UP on the second day of the constable recruitment examination held on Monday. Of these, three arrests were made by UP Special Task Force (STF) while the remaining were made by the police of respective districts.

The UP Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) conducted two-day exam for the posts of reserved citizen police and reserved regional armed constabulary on January 27 and January 28. Lakhs of candidates turned up for the test at 720 exam centres across 35 districts. These included 67 centres in Lucknow.

According to UP police spokesperson, 16 people were arrested in the first shift of the exam while the remaining 13 were arrested in the second shift.

In the first shift, four candidates each were arrested from Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur. The UP STF arrested three of the four persons arrested in Muzaffarnagar. Meanwhile, two persons each were arrested from Agra and Varanasi districts. Three were arrested in Saharanpur while one candidate was arrested from Bareilly.

In the second shift, three persons each were arrested from Bijnore and Firozabad. Two each were arrested from Agra and Varanasi while the police arrested one candidate each from Azamgarh, Bareilly and Moradabad.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 09:44 IST