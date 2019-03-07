UP Police revised answer key released for computer operator Grade A, clerk and other posts, direct links here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the answer key and question paper for the recruitment exam conducted for the posts of computer operator grade A, clerk, confidential assistant cadre and other posts.

Candidates can download and raise objections if any before March 10. The written examination was conducted on December 21 and December 22, 2018.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 10:32 IST