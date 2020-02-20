UP school manager held after viral video shows him asking board examinees ‘to leave Rs 100 in answer sheet’| WATCH

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:43 IST

A manager of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district was arrested on Thursday after video, in which he was seen giving cheating tips to students appearing in the UP Board examinations, went viral.

Taking cognizance of the video, the district administration has registered an FIR against the manager at Madhuban police station of Mau district.

District Magistrate, Mau, Gyan Prakash Tripathi confirmed the school manager had been arrested and sent to jail.

In the two-minute-long video, Praveen Mall, manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, is seen advising students to cheat and not leave any question unanswered even if they do not know the answer.

Mall is also heard saying: “Do not leave any question, no one sees what is written, leave a 100 rupee note in the answer sheet, the teacher will give you marks with eyes closed.”

#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says 'write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught'. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020

He is also seen telling students to maintain discipline while copying and in case they are caught with a chit and slapped by the flying squad member, they must seek pardon by requesting to get slapped again.

“All of you should maintain discipline. If a chit is found and even if you are slapped, fold your hand and be ready for one more (slap). Don’t argue and stand straight as the teacher can damage your future,” Mall is heard saying in the video.

SHO, Madhuban police station, Rajiv Kumar Dubey, said, “A case has been registered against the school manager under section 66D of IT Act besides section 10 of Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

Nagendra Kumar, brother of the school manager, said the police lodged FIR after the video of his brother addressing students on first day of the exam on February 18, recorded by a school staff, went viral.

Deputy secretary of the Board Shivlal said the government’s message was very clear that it would not tolerate any attempt to undermine the sanctity of the ongoing board exams and strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in unfair means.