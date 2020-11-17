e-paper
UP universities, colleges to reopen from November 23

UP universities, colleges to reopen from November 23

Universities and degree colleges across UP will reopen from November 23 but only with 50% attendance of students on roaster basis, an official said.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh will reopen from November 23 but only with 50% attendance of students on roaster basis, an official said. (HT file)
         



The state government on Tuesday notified the guidelines for reopening of the universities and colleges, which have been closed since March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic -- a gap of more than 8 months.

The higher educational institutions were asked to resume classes in a phased manner to avoid crowding on campuses, said additional chief secretary, higher education, Monika Garg in her order sent to all district magistrates and registrars of universities.

The classes may start with 50% attendance, the order said and added that all students have to wear mask, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing to prevent spread of the virus.

According to the guidelines, the universities and colleges have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand wash for students and staff.

Vice chancellors and principals have been asked to lay down standard operating procedures (SOPs) to run the institutions.

To combat Covid-19, educational institutions can also enter into a tie-up with nearby hospitals, NGOs working in health sector, etc.

As per the guidelines, parents have to ensure that their wards follow health protocol while away from home. If a student is not keeping well, parents must ensure they do not step out of their house. All students are required to download the Aarogya Setu App.

Students, teachers and staffers living in containment zones will not be allowed in the institutions, which are required to publicise Covid-19 helpline numbers.

At the entry points, educational institutions must avoid overcrowding of students and that they may enter through a disciplined line. In the classroom, students will be required to sit at a 6 feet distance and they will not be allowed to share books, notes and laptops.

Universities will be allowed to reopen hostels where all health protocols can be followed. Students having Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to stay in hostels. Dining tables should be avoided and hostellers should be asked to take meals in small groups. Students visiting common areas must wear mask. Swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

