e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Education / UPHJS 2018 results declared, Bhawna Gupta emerges topper

UPHJS 2018 results declared, Bhawna Gupta emerges topper

In the general category, Bhawna Gupta topped the exam while Ardhana Kushwaha topped in the other backward classes (OBC) category. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:34 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The written examination was conducted on October 18-19, 2019. (Representational image)
The written examination was conducted on October 18-19, 2019. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The final result of the direct recruitment to Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services (UPHJS)-2018 was declared by the Allahabad high court on Saturday evening. In the general category, Bhawna Gupta topped the exam while Ardhana Kushwaha topped in the other backward classes (OBC) category.

Rashmi Rani was the sole selected candidate in the scheduled caste (SC) category. Among the selected 49 candidates, 13 are women. On the other hand, on the basis of the suitability test, 67 civil judges have also now been promoted to Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services. As a result, state district courts have now got a total of 112 new HJS officers.

Allahabad high court’s Registrar (selection and appointment) Susheel Kumar Rastogi said, “After the mains examination and the interview round, a total 49 candidates have been declared successful including 32 general category candidates, 16 OBC candidates and 01 SC candidate. Results of four candidates in the list have been reserved and their fate shall be decided after the final decision in the pending petitions filed by them in the court.”

Certain candidates have not submitted the desired documents. The appointments of such candidates will be subject to providing the requisite documents, he made plain.

The written examination was conducted on October 18-19, 2019 followed by interviews on December 14 and 15.

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LivePM ModiJharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant Soren

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News