UPHJS 2018 results declared, Bhawna Gupta emerges topper

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:34 IST

The final result of the direct recruitment to Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services (UPHJS)-2018 was declared by the Allahabad high court on Saturday evening. In the general category, Bhawna Gupta topped the exam while Ardhana Kushwaha topped in the other backward classes (OBC) category.

Rashmi Rani was the sole selected candidate in the scheduled caste (SC) category. Among the selected 49 candidates, 13 are women. On the other hand, on the basis of the suitability test, 67 civil judges have also now been promoted to Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services. As a result, state district courts have now got a total of 112 new HJS officers.

Allahabad high court’s Registrar (selection and appointment) Susheel Kumar Rastogi said, “After the mains examination and the interview round, a total 49 candidates have been declared successful including 32 general category candidates, 16 OBC candidates and 01 SC candidate. Results of four candidates in the list have been reserved and their fate shall be decided after the final decision in the pending petitions filed by them in the court.”

Certain candidates have not submitted the desired documents. The appointments of such candidates will be subject to providing the requisite documents, he made plain.

The written examination was conducted on October 18-19, 2019 followed by interviews on December 14 and 15.