e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

UPJEE 2020 examination schedule released at jeecup.nic.in, check details here

According to the examination schedule, Group A examination for 2020-21 session will be held on April 26, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:44 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPJEE 2020 examination schedule released. (Screengrab)
UPJEE 2020 examination schedule released. (Screengrab)
         

Joint entrance examination council, Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance examination (Polytechnic) 2020 on its official website. Interested candidates can check the schedule for UP JEE 2020 online at, jeecup.nic.in.

According to the examination schedule, Group A examination for 2020-21 session will be held on April 26, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm. The information on the official website reads, “The Group A entrance exam for session 2020-21 will be in offline mode using OMR method on April 26, 2020 from 09.00 AM to 12.00 AM.”

“The admission of other course groups (B to I and K1 to K8) will start computer-based online examination in the major districts of the state from the evening of April 26, 2020, whose detailed details and procedure will be made available soon,” reads the information available on the official website.

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News