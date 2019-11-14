UPJEE 2020 examination schedule released at jeecup.nic.in, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:44 IST

Joint entrance examination council, Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance examination (Polytechnic) 2020 on its official website. Interested candidates can check the schedule for UP JEE 2020 online at, jeecup.nic.in.

According to the examination schedule, Group A examination for 2020-21 session will be held on April 26, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm. The information on the official website reads, “The Group A entrance exam for session 2020-21 will be in offline mode using OMR method on April 26, 2020 from 09.00 AM to 12.00 AM.”

“The admission of other course groups (B to I and K1 to K8) will start computer-based online examination in the major districts of the state from the evening of April 26, 2020, whose detailed details and procedure will be made available soon,” reads the information available on the official website.