UPPRPB Constable Exam 2013: Cut-off list released at uppbpb.gov.in

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:49 IST

Six years after the notification, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the cut off list for post of constables and similar categories.

The examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board in 2013. In 2015, the board released the result for 3,295 vacancies which was challenged by some candidates in the court.

Now, after receiving an order from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for remaining posts.

The board has released cut-off based on the categories. For candidates who belong to general category the cut off marks are 313.616. For OBC, SC and ST candidates the cut-offs released by the recruitment board are 307.233, 283.4033 and 247.2333 respectively. Of total, 1895 posts are for constable in civil police, 615 for constable in PAC and 785 posts are of fireman in the fire department.

Candidates who have qualified and met the cut off requirement should keep their documents handy as they will be called in for document verification and medical tests, said an official. Senior authorities of UP Police Promotion and Recruitment Board said the aspirants may visit the board website for more details.

