UPPRPB: UP Police Constable PST/document verification postponed, check new dates here

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:27 IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has postponed the document verification process and physical standard test for constable recruitment scheduled for December 21 and 22.

The D-22 scheduled for December 21 has been postponed to D-29 on December 31 The D- 23 scheduled for December 22 has been postponed to D30 on January 2.

UPPRPB has already released the admit cards for the document verification and physical standard test. Candidates won’t be issued fresh admit cards .

Over 1 lakh candidates are shortlisted to appear for PST/ DV. The recruitment drive is conducted to recruit 31, 360 constable and 18, 280 reserve PAC.

Check official notice here