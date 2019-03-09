UPPSC admit card for dental surgeon recruitment exam 2019 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

UPPSC Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released Admit Card for Dental Surgeon recruitment examination 2019. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UP Dental Surgeon exam will be conducted on March 17, 2019. Candidates can download their hall ticket by using their registration number, date of birth, DD/MM/YYYY format, gender and the given verification (captcha) code.

UP Dental Surgeon 2019:How to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website of Uttar Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “UP Dental Surgeon Admit Card”, on the homepage

Key in your UP Dental Surgeon application number, date of birth, security pin

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 09:22 IST