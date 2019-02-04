UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Recruitment 2014 answer keys released

UPPSC answer key 2014: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer keys for assistant statistical officer (ASO) 2014 recruitment on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in on February 4, 2019

Candidates can view the answer key only till February 7, 2019 on the website. Candidates can raise objection or challenge the answers before February 8, 2019 5 pm.



Candidates will have to send the objections offline in the given format and send it to UPPSC office, Prayagraj addressing the exam controller Anju Katiyar by post. The post should reach the UPPSC office before February 8, 2019.

UPPSC Assistantt Statistical Officer 2014 answer keys:Here’s how to check

Visit the UPPSC official website.

Under the ‘Download Segment’ on the left panel, click on the link that reads ‘Check here to view Key Answer Sheet’ link.

The link for all the answer key series for Assistant Statistical Officer Recruitment is available in the page.

Candidates can click on the relevant link and download the answer keys for the exam they had appeared for.

