UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, prelims exam on March 22

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:02 IST

Uttar Prades Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for block education officer (BEO) recruitment exam. The UPPSC BEO preliminary exam 2020 will be conducted March 22. Candidates can download the admit card online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can login using their registration ID and date of birth to download the admit card. The print out of admit card has to be brought along with two recent passport size photograph and an original and photo copy of an ID proof to the centre on the day of the exam.

Candidates who will clear the UPPSC BEO preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. The UPPSC BEO main exam will be conducted on September 13. The UPPSC BEO preliminary exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 309 vacancies.

Specially abled candidates who wish to opt for a scribe/ writer will have to apply for it before March 16. Such candidates have to send a form attached in the official notice with the details of candidate and a proof of their disability along with the name of the writer/scribe he/she wishes for. The scribe/writer should have passed intermediate examination in the year 2018 or 2019. An ID proof and intermediate exam certificate has to be attached in the form. Candidates should present the form to the UPPSC office before March 16, 5pm.

Here’s the direct link to download UPPSC BEO admit card 2020