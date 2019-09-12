UPPSC PCS 2017 interview to be held from September 16 to 30, full schedule here

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the detailed interview schedule for successful candidates of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam (Mains)-2017, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2017. The interviews will take place between September 16 and September 30, inform officials.

A total of 2029 candidates vying for 676 posts on offer are eligible to appear in the interview rounds.

The commission is expected to declare the final results of PCS-2017 before start of PCS (Mains)-2018 exams set to kick-start from October 18.

Click here to check detailed schedule for UPPSC PCS interview 2017

Examination controller of UPPSC Arvind Kumar Mishra informed that roll numbers of the successful candidates and the dates of their interviews have been uploaded on the official website of the commission--http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

He said that details of the process for filling up online format and downloading it for candidates wanting to appear in the interviews of PCS-2017 would soon be made available on the official website.

Clarifying about the individual marks and category wise cut-offs , he said that the marks would be declared only after the final results declared post interviews.

There are two types of posts in PCS-2017 for which there would be no interviews.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed that there would be no interviews for the posts of District Horticulture Officer class 2 (Grade 1) and District Horticulture Officer class 2 (Grade 2) as the provision of interviews has been done away in the recruitment guidelines of these posts.

“Selections on these posts would be made on the basis of the written exams itself, “ he added.

The PCS (Mains)-2017 results have been declared almost 14 months after the exams.

PCS (preliminary)-2017 was held on September 24, 2017 at 982 centres spread across 21 districts of the state. A total of 4,55,297 candidates were registered for the exam. Out of these 2,46,654 candidates appeared in it. The results of preliminary examination was declared on January 19, 2018. 12,295 candidates had appeared in the mains held at Prayagraj and Lucknow between June 18 and July 7, 2018.

PCS 2017 has total of 676 posts of 27 different types including 22 posts of Deputy Collector, 90 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 97 posts of Block Development Officer and 114 posts of Naib Tehsildar among others.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:02 IST