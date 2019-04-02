UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 exam results declared, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the PCS prelims exam results.Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are now qualified for the main exam. Candidates can check their results online at the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.gov.in. The result will be available till April 30 on the website.

UPPSC PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO preliminary exam 2018 was held on October 28, 2018.

A total of 6,35,844 candidates had applied for the exam and only 3, 98, 630 candidates had appeared for the exam. An official notice reads.

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website of uppsc.up.gov.in

On the right side of the homepage, click on the link that reads- LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR P.C.S./A.C.F./R.F.O. (MAIN) EXAM. 2018

A PDF file will open. Check your roll number.

