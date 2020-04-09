e-paper
Home / Education / UPPSC postpones PCS Mains and RO, ARO prelims exams due to coronavirus

UPPSC postpones PCS Mains and RO, ARO prelims exams due to coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the PCS main examination and preliminary exams for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apr 09, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2019 was scheduled for April 20 and the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam 2016 was scheduled for May 3, 2020.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2019 was scheduled for April 20 and the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam 2016 was scheduled for May 3, 2020.

According to the latest notice issued by the commission, the revised schedule for the UPPSC PCS Main and UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exams will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in for regular updates.

Check official notice here

There have been 361 positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as of now, including four deaths. 27 patients have been recovered as well.

Government of India has imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 24 to April 14 and asked everyone to stay inside their home to avoid further spread of coronavirus. The virus has infected 1518783 people across the world including 5734 people in India.

