UPPSC Recruitment: 904 vacancies announced for statistical officer, research officers, apply now

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the posts of assistant statistical officer and assistant research officers (statistics) in different departments of UP government. There are a total of 904 vacancies in total.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:14 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC Recruitment 2019
UPPSC Recruitment 2019
         

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the posts of assistant statistical officer and assistant research officers (statistics) in different departments of UP government. There are a total of 904 vacancies in total. Candidates can apply online at upppsc.gov.in.

There are a total of 623 vacancies for ASO while the other 281 vacancies are there for ARO (Statistics). The last date to apply is October 9, 2019. 

Applicant should be between 21 to 40 years of age.Date for calculating cut of age is 01/07/2019

Application fee:

For GEN/ OBC: Rs. 185/-

For SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 95/-

For PH Candidates: Rs. 25/-

Payment Mode: Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect)

Education Qualification:

Candidates should possess PG Degree in Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Commerce,Statistics, Economics or Statistics.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 12:13 IST

