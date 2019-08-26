e-paper
UPPSC recruitment process begins for 424 assistant professors in medical education department in allopathy

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 424 assistant professors in medical education department in allopathy. Candidates can apply before September 26, 2019.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:43 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC Recruitment begins for 424 assistant professor
UPPSC Recruitment begins for 424 assistant professor(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (UPSSC) has started the online application process for 424 posts of assistant professor in medical education department (allopathy).

Click here to apply online

Application fee

In the online application process after completing the procedure of first stage, category wise prescribed fee is to be deposited as per instructions provided in second stage. The prescribed fee for different categories is as under:-

1- Unreserved - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line (General) processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-

2- Other Backward - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line Class processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-

3- Scheduled - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line Caste processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

4- Scheduled Tribe - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

5- Handicapped - Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-

Click here for UPPSC official notification

Important dates:

Last date to pay application fee: September 23, 2019

Last date to submit application form : September 26, 2019

Details of vacancy:

Hindustantimes

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:15 IST

