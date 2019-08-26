UPPSC recruitment process begins for 424 assistant professors in medical education department in allopathy
Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (UPSSC) has started the online application process for 424 posts of assistant professor in medical education department (allopathy).
Application fee
In the online application process after completing the procedure of first stage, category wise prescribed fee is to be deposited as per instructions provided in second stage. The prescribed fee for different categories is as under:-
1- Unreserved - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line (General) processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-
2- Other Backward - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line Class processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-
3- Scheduled - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line Caste processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-
4- Scheduled Tribe - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-
5- Handicapped - Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-
Important dates:
Last date to pay application fee: September 23, 2019
Last date to submit application form : September 26, 2019
Details of vacancy:
