UPPSC RO/ARO Mains exam postponed, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Mains) Examination has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on November 25, 26 and 27.

Exam controller Manju Katiyar told HT, “The examination has been postponed for some unavoidable reasons and the fresh dates will be announced very soon.”

Candidates need to visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in to know the new dates, after it is announced.

The results of preliminary test has not been declared yet. However, the result is expected to be declared in the month of December after which the main examination will be held.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Allahabad)

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 16:02 IST