UPPSC upper subordinate services main exam 2018-19 from October 18, here’s the date sheet

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:17 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the date sheet for its combined state upper subordinate services main exam 2018. The exam will be conducted in Lucknow and Prayagraj Janapadas from October 18 to 22, 2019.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the forenoon shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPPSC had conducted its preliminary written exam on 28 October, 2018, the results of which was declared on March 31, 2019.

Check full schedule here:

