Home / Education / UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 353 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, others extended till May 25

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 353 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, others extended till May 25

As per the notification, earlier the last date to submit online applications for UPRVUNL recruitment was extended from April 6 to May 6 which is now further extended till May 25, 2020.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 13:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the nation wide coronavirus lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has further extended the last date to submit online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, Assistant Review Officer, and other posts till May 25, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the UPRVUNL’s official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 353 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, Assistant Review Officer, and other posts. Out of which, 263 vacancies are for Technician Gr III, 41 for assistant engineer (trainee), 18 for staff nurse, 17 for pharmacist, 10 for Assistant Review Officer, and 4 for Accountant (Trainee).

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed recruitment notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

