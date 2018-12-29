UPSC Calendar 2019 released, check the important exam dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the year 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Every year, UPSC releases an exam calendar mentioning the important dates of notification , application and date of exam.

One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June 2, 2019 for which the notification will be released on February 19 and the last date to apply is March 18, 2019. The civil services main exam will be held on September 20, 2019.

The year 2019 will begin with UPSC NDA, NA exam for which the notification will be issued on January 9 and exam will be held on April 21, 2019.

