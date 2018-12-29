UPSC Civil Services Exams 2019: Here’s the important dates 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2019 on its website. Civil services aspirants who were eagerly waiting to know when will UPSC issue the notification for the CSE exam, the wait is over.

UPSC will release the notification for CSE exam on February 19, 2019 from when the application will commence. The last date to apply is March 18, 2019. The preliminary exam of UPSC civil services will be held on June 2, 2019. The UPSC civil services main exam will be held on September 20, 2019.

However, the number of vacancies for UPSC civil services 2019 is not known. Candidates will have to wait for the UPSC CSE notification to know the details of vacancies.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 13:40 IST