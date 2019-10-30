UPSC CDS (1) 2020 notification released today, 418 vacancies on offer

education

Oct 30, 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has release the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2020 exam today at its official website upsc.gov.in. With the release of notification, the online application process has also started today and will conclude on November 19 , 2019 at 6 pm.

Candidates will be able to apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, there are a total of 418 vacancies.

IMPORTANT DATES:

According to the UPSC exam calendar, the CDS (I) exam 2020 will be held on February 2, 2020. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 26.11.2019 to 03.12.2019 till 6.00 PM.

Details of Vacancy:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)- 225

Officers Training Academy, Chennai- 16

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

