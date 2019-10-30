e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

UPSC CDS (1) 2020 notification released today, 418 vacancies on offer

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2020 exam today, on October 39 . The application process will also begin today and will conclude on November 19 , 2019.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS (I) 2020 notification released
UPSC CDS (I) 2020 notification released(HT file)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has release the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2020 exam today at its official website upsc.gov.in. With the release of notification, the online application process has also started today and will conclude on November 19 , 2019 at 6 pm.

Candidates will be able to apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, there are a total of 418 vacancies.

IMPORTANT DATES:

According to the UPSC exam calendar, the CDS (I) exam 2020 will be held on February 2, 2020. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 26.11.2019 to 03.12.2019 till 6.00 PM.

Details of Vacancy:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)- 225

Officers Training Academy, Chennai- 16

Check official notification here

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 14:32 IST

tags
top news
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
Kejriwal hops on buses, seeks feedback from women about free-ride scheme
Kejriwal hops on buses, seeks feedback from women about free-ride scheme
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Mortaza, Mushfiqur turn emotional after ICC bans Shakib
Mortaza, Mushfiqur turn emotional after ICC bans Shakib
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News