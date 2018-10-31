UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2019: Notification issued, apply till Nov 26, exam on Feb 3

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification announcing date and procedure for applying for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 on its official website.

Approximately, 417 posts will be filled through this exam: 100 for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, 32 posts for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, 225 posts for Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, 15 posts for Officers Training Academy, Chennai—25th SSC Women (NT) course.

The last date for submission of application for the examination is November 26, till 6pm. A Combined Defence Services Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on February 3, 2019. The date examination is tentative and liable to be changed at the discretion of the commission.

Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in. Brief instructions for filling up the online application form have been given in the appendix-II.

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

Go through the notification provided below for details like eligibility conditions, how to apply, list of examination centres, negative marking and much more.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 17:54 IST