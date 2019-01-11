UPSC CDS (I) 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in

The exam will be held on February 3, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card before February 3, 2019 from the official website.

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Here’s how to download

1) Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link flashing in the updates section that reads UPSC CDS (I) 2019 admit card

3) An instruction page will open

4) Click on OK

5) Fill in your registration ID or Roll number and date of birth along with captcha

6) Your admit card will appear on screen

7) Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download UPSC (CDS) I 2019 admit card

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 18:23 IST