UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS admit card 2020: UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2020 admit card was released on Thursday, January 9, 2020 on the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2020 admit card was released on Thursday, January 9, 2020 on the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. UPS CDS I 2020 examination will be held on February 2, 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their admit card from the official website of UPSC.

Steps to download UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2020 admit card:

1) Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in 2) Click on the link for UPSC CDS (I) 2020 admit card in the what’s new section 3) Click on the link for admit card4) Click on the link to download admit card 5) An instruction page will open 6) Read and Click on yes 7) Fill in your registration ID or Roll number and date of birth along with captcha 8) Your admit card will appear on screen 9) Download and take its print out.

The UPSC CDS I 2020 examination is being held to fill 418 vacancies.

