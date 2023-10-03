UPSC CDS II 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2023 today, October 3. Candidates who have appeared for the CDS II 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC releases CDS II 2023 result; 6908 candidates qualify for interview

Union Public Service Commission conducted the CDS II 2023 examination on September 3, 2023. A total of 6908 candidates have been qualified for the interview.

“The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01st July, 2024 for IMA & INA, not later than 13th May, 2024 for AFA and not later than 1st October, 2024 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission”, reads the official notification .

UPSC CDS II 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage check the “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the UPSC CDS II results 2023

Take print for future reference.

The marks sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting the SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates below:

