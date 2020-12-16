UPSC CDS results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:34 IST

UPSC CDS results 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CDS Examination (II) 2020 can check their result online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the UPSC CDS Examination (II) 2020 on November 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. This year, a total of 6727 candidates have qualified the examination.

“6727 candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 151th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2021 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2021 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (210 F(P)) commencing in July, 2021 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2021 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2021,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS results 2020.

How to check UPSC CDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Written results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020”

The UPSC CDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.