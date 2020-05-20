e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 date to be announced today

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 date to be announced today

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the fresh dates for the Civil Services Prelims exam 2020 on Wednesday, May 20.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 13:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the fresh dates for the Civil Services Prelims exam 2020 on Wednesday, May 20.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the fresh dates for the Civil Services Prelims exam 2020 on Wednesday, May 20.
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the fresh dates for the Civil Services Prelims exam 2020 on Wednesday, May 20. The UPSC prelims exam had to be deferred due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. According to the original schedule, the Civil Services Prelims exam were to be held on May 31.

Candidates who have applied for the civil services prelims exam can check the new dates, after they are released, on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

“The Civil Services preliminary Exam -2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, stands deferred. The decision on the fresh date of the Examination will be made available on May 20 after assessing the situation,” a notification released on May 4 by UPSC said.

The Civil services prelims examination is one of India’s most coveted exam that draws nearly seven lakh candidates on an average every year. This year, 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam.

Note: For the latest news and updates on the exam visit the official website of UPSC.

