Covid-19 crisis casts uncertainty around UPSC prelims but preparations on schedule

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:31 IST

Though it is yet to take a final call on the civil services preliminary exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is continuing with its preparations to conduct the exam on the scheduled date of May 31.

The UPSC prelims is the country’s most coveted exam that draws nearly seven lakh candidates on an average every year. This year, 10 lakh people have registered for the exam but their preparations have been hampered by the uncertainty due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The exam, if conducted on schedule, will be the first major one to take place after the coronavirus outbreak that has led to a nationwide lockdown.

“The exam is conducted all over the country and nearly 10 lakh people apply,” B.S. Bassi, a member of the Commission, told Hindustan Times. “On an average, 7 lakh people finally appear for the exam. We will take a call on the exam after May 3, depending on the situation.”

Preparation for the exam, however, began six months ago, according a UPSC official.

“District Collectors and District Magistrates identified venues, mostly schools and colleges, where the exam can be conducted,” the official said. “From that list, nearly 2,500 venues have been chosen.”

“With many of the venues being schools that may have been turned into quarantine centres, the Commission may also have to consider moving aspirants from one state to another,” the official added.

The UPSC has also identified and shortlisted functionaries from the Commission, central and state governments who will be overseeing the exam, according to the official. Nearly 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam.

“We normally dispatch stationery and answer sheets three months before the exam, but the consignments are stuck at the moment,” the official said. “They are delivered by India Post and right now, the post is focusing on essentials.”

“Even the Commission is not convinced about what should be done,” the official said adding that the UPSC had received numerous petitions to defer it.

The admit cards for the students have already been prepared by the back-end team, said a second official. “If we needed to, we can issue them today. But we’ll have to change the venues and adjust students in other centres depending on their availability.”

In West Bengal, schools have shut down by the state government till mid-June. “We can’t conduct the exam without the state government cooperation.”

One of the major concerns about postponing the exam, said the second official, will be that student may get less time to prepare for the Mains.

For Palak Gupta, 23, the prelims this year will be her first attempt. Gupta is one of the students who has signed a petition to postpone the exam.

“Since I live in the city (Chandigarh) and have a good internet connection, I have been able to prepare well,” said Gupta. “My teachers are constantly in touch with me.”

Travel consideration and lack of study material available for students living in remote areas has spurred Gupta’s decision to sign the petition as did the risk of contracting the virus that spreads through contact.

“The situation is much more difficult for those who live in remote town. May don’t have access to study materials and others won’t be able to book their tickets to reach the centres on time because of the lockdown.”

Sumit Mor, who will be writing his second attempt, said that his centre was very close to his home and travel was not a major consideration.

“The bigger problem is the uncertainty surrounding the exam,” said Mor, 22. “We don’t even know when the lockdown will be lifted and considering how many students are writing the exam, there will be a substantial exposure to the virus.”

“We already lost a month this year as the Mains result was delayed from December to January,” Mor added.