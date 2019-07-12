Announced: UPSC civil services prelims result 2019 declared, direct link to check

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:41 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2019 on its official website. The examination was held on June 2.

Candidates can download theircivil services prelims 2019 results now.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination. They will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) provided to them.

They should fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online and submit the same online.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 21:12 IST