UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2020: Online registration to fill 90 vacancies begins at upsconline.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:43 IST

Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications for Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2020 on September 25, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at upsconline.nic.in on or before October 15, 2019, till 6 pm. The online Applications can be withdrawn from October 22 to October 28, 2019, till 6 pm.

Vacancies:

1. Geologist, Group A : 79

2. Geophysicist, Group A : 5

3. Chemist. Group A : 3

4. Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 3

Total number of positions: 90

Age limit:

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 32 years

Age Relaxation:

1. SC/ST: 5 years

2. OBC: 3 years

The upper age limit will be relaxable upto a maximum of 7 years in the case of Government servants, if they are employed in following departments:

1. Geological survey of India

2. Central Ground Water Board

Education Qualification:

1. Geologists Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India : Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resources Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology from a recognized University or institution.

2. Geophysicists Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India: M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics) from a recognized University.

3. Chemists Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India: M.Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a recognized University.

4. Junior Hydrgeologists (Scientist B), Group ‘A’ in Central Ground Water Board: Master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology from a recognized university.

Here’s the direct link to the application form.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link, ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC,’ appearing on the homepage

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link, ‘COMBINED GEO-SCIENTIST (Preliminary) EXAMINATION Registration Part I and Part II,’ appearing on the webpage

5.Read the instructions carefully and click on Yes

6. Application form will appear on the display screen

7. Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

8. Pay the application fee

9. Click on submit, after which an auto-generated mail will be sent to the candidate’s registered email address.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:40 IST