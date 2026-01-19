UPSC Current Affairs Quiz: Trump, Gaza Board, Noida, GRAP 4, Shinde, Gambhir, Kohli, T20 World Cup, Bangladesh & more

Daily Quiz 1. Under the proposed amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, introducing the AIS-213 standard for fuel efficiency testing of M1 category passenger vehicles from October 1, 2026, what is the key new requirement aimed at narrowing the gap between advertised mileage and real-world driving conditions?

A. Compulsory on-road mileage certification across multiple Indian climatic zones B. Separate fuel efficiency ratings for urban, highway, and mixed driving cycles

C. Mandatory disclosure of mileage degradation over the vehicle’s lifecycle

D. Mandatory measurement of fuel consumption with the air conditioning switched on during testing

2. Why were Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov in the news recently?

A. They became the first multinational crew to conduct a year-long continuous

mission aboard the International Space Station

B. They completed the first fully autonomous docking of a crewed spacecraft

without ground support

C. They were the crew members of a SpaceX mission that marked NASA’s first ever medical evacuation from space, with the crew returning to Earth earlier than planned (Correct)

D. They were part of the first all-civilian crew to orbit the Moon under NASA’s Artemis programme

3. Why was American activist Grace Collins in the news recently in connection with something related to India’s Northeast?

A. She is lobbying the US government to mediate in India–Myanmar border trade negotiations

B. She has been appointed to campaign for international funding for development projects in India’s tribal districts

C. She is promoting global recognition of India’s indigenous communities under UNESCO conventions

D. She has registered as a foreign agent in the United States to lobby for an organisation that advocates for self-determination for the Naga people

4. Which two European leaders will be the Chief Guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026?

A. Viktor Orbán (Prime Minister of Hungary) and Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Prime Minister of Greece)

B. Pedro Sánchez (Prime Minister of Spain) and Mark Rutte (Secretary General of NATO)

C. António Costa (President of the European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission)

D. Emmanuel Macron (President of France) and Friedrich Merz (Chancellor of

Germany)

5. President Donald Trump last week threatened to invoke a law enacted in 1807 to deploy US troops to quell protests against federal officers enforcing an immigration crackdown. What is the name of this law?

A. The Insurrection Act

B. The Patriot Act

C. The Posse Comitatus Act

D. The National Emergencies Act

6. In the Supreme Court case involving Tiger Global’s sale of Flipkart shares, treaty benefits under India’s Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with which country, where Tiger Global was based through its investment entities, were denied?

A. Mauritius

B. Luxembourg

C. Singapore

D. Cyprus

7. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to soon release proposals on netting of FPI trades and norms for a closing auction framework, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said. What does FPI stand for?

A. Financial Products Intermediary

B. Foreign Portfolio Investor

C. Fiscal Policy Institution

D. Foreign Public Issuer

8. Which globally recognised personality was born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr.?

A. James Baldwin

B. Malcolm X

C. Jesse Owens

D. Muhammad Ali

9. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said additional 10% import tariffs would take effect on February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Britain — all already subject to tariffs imposed by Trump. Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue until a deal was reached ... Fill in the blanks.

A. For NATO allies to commit 3% of GDP to defence spending

B. For the US to purchase Greenland

C. For Europe to scrap carbon border taxes on US exports

D. For a ceasefire agreement in the Ukraine conflict

10. Which entity has the following members — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and Donald Trump as the chair?

A. The Board of Peace — a body announced by the United States to help oversee governance, reconstruction and peace efforts related to Gaza (Correct)

B. The Quad Leaders’ Strategic Economic Forum

C. The G20 Sherpa Steering Committee

D. The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Council