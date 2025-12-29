UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: India women, Sri Lanka Women, Thalapathy Vijay, 19-minute viral video & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, ending 17 years in self-imposed exile with a promise to deliver safety and justice if his party wins the general elections scheduled for February 12?

A. Obaidul Quader

B. Tarique Rahman

C. Tofail Ahmed

D. Hasan Mahmud

2. India’s food safety regulator has directed companies to stop using the word “tea” for beverages not derived from the … … plant, a move that aligns the world’s second-largest tea producer with strict botanical definitions but threatens the branding of the booming herbal wellness sector. Fill in the blanks.

A. Camellia sinensis

B. Ocimum tenuiflorum

C. Zingiber officinale

D. Mentha arvensis

3. Constructed at a cost of ₹230 crore and spread across an area of 65 acres in Lucknow, the ... ... ... features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Vajpayee and BJP ideologues Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Fill in the blanks.

A. Lok Sanskriti Smarak

B. Jan Nayak Prerna Sthal

C. Atal Smriti Udyan

D. Rashtra Prerna Sthal

4. Which company has agreed to buy Groq, a designer of high-performance artificial intelligence accelerator chips, for $20 billion in cash?

A. Microsoft

B. X

C. Meta

D. Nvidia

5. What is the name of the UN-backed global body established to prevent the trade in conflict diamonds, a body whose chairmanship India is set to assume for the third time from January 1?

A. Gem Forum

B. Transparency International

C. Kimberley Process

D. Precious Stones Initiative

6. This Chinese GM was the youngest women’s world champion at 16, and, at 31, remains the No.1 female player. Who?

A. Ju Wenjun

B. Tan Zhongyi

C. Ding Liren

D. Hou Yifan

7. For the first time, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has readied and released “IS 19445:2025”, a benchmark that will apply to what?

A. Cyber forensics and digital evidence tools

B. Explosive detection and defusing equipment used by security forces in the country

C. Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems

D. Semiconductor fabrication and chip design processes

8. Which Tollywood star has been named as accused No. 11 in the charge sheet filed in connection with the stampede during a screening of the actor’s Pushpa 2: The Rule in December 2024 that left a woman dead?

A. Ram Charan

B. Jr NTR

C. Mahesh Babu

D. Allu Arjun

9. What is the name of the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system that assists loco pilots in keeping trains within prescribed speed limits and automatically applies brakes if they fail to do so?

A. Rakshak

B. Kavach

C. Railnet Guard

D. Tejas Shield

10. Which two players were involved in the latest much-discussed “battle of the sexes” style exhibition on the tennis court in Dubai?

A. Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

B. Iga Świątek and Daniil Medvedev

C. Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz

D. Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev

Answers 1. Tarique Rahman

2. Camellia sinensis

3. Rashtra Prerna Sthal

4. Nvidia

5. Kimberley Process

6. Hou Yifan

7. Explosive detection and defusing equipment used by security forces in the country

8. Allu Arjun

9. Kavach

10. Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios