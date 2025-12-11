UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: IndiGo, Winter Session, Parliament, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi & more

Daily Quiz 1. A clay flute tradition from Pakistan’s Sindh region – with echoes stretching back to the Indus Valley and faint parallels in Gujarat – became the early focal point of the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage on Tuesday, as delegates voted to place the ..., a spherical terracotta vessel-flute, on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. Fill in the blank.

A. Morchang

B. Ghumot

C. Alghoza

D. Boreendo

2. As per Section 12 (3) of the Right to Information Act, the PM is the chairperson of the committee, which includes the leader of opposition and … …. nominated by the PM, which selects and recommends the names for appointment as chief information commissioner and information commissioners. Fill up the blanks.

A. A former Supreme Court judge

B. A Union Minister

C. A nominated member

D. A senior bureaucrat

3. Scotland’s Nnena Kalu, an autistic artist, beat three competitors including an Iraqi painter to win which prestigious contemporary art award, established in 1984 to celebrate contemporary British art?

A. The Whitechapel Art Award

B. The Max Mara Art Prize

C. The BP Portrait Award

D. The Turner Prize

4. Who is the coach of the Indian hockey team that scripted a sensational come-from-behind 4-2 victory against Argentina to clinch the bronze, marking their return to the Junior World Cup podium for the first time in nine years?

A. PR Sreejesh

B. Sardar Singh

C. Harendra Singh

D. Sjoerd Marijne

5. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday ordered diplomats to return to using what in official communications, calling his predecessor Antony Blinken’s decision to adopt Calibri a “wasteful” diversity move, according to an internal department cable seen by Reuters?

A. Traditional blue-bordered memo templates

B. Times New Roman font

C. The pre-2010 email signature standard

D. The classic three-page briefing layout

6. What connects Nobel Peace Prize winners Maria Machado, Liu Xiaobo, Narges Mohammadi, and Ales Bialiatski?

A. Each had previously served as an ambassador before becoming activists B. All won the prize in consecutive years

C. They were nominated to Constitutional roles in their countries after

winning the Nobel

D. They couldn’t personally receive the Nobel Prize, kept away due to imprisonment, detention, or travel restrictions

7. Which e-commerce giant on Wednesday announced plans to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030 to expand its operations by boosting artificial intelligence capabilities and increasing exports?

A. Amazon

B. Alibaba

C. Rakuten

D. Walmart

8. The government has migrated around 1.26 million official email accounts of various ministries and departments to a …… platform, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Fill up the blanks.

A. Newer-NIC based

B. Google-based

C. Zoho-based

D. None of these

9. Which state government on Wednesday defended its newly notified menstrual leave policy before the high court, calling it a “well considered, beneficial, and constitutionally compliant” decision, as it prepares to advance the policy by introducing a legislation in the assembly?

A. Kerala

B. Karnataka

C. Himachal Pradesh

D. Punjab

10. British author Madeleine Sophie Wickham, who died aged 55 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, was internationally known by which pen name under which she wrote the popular “Shopaholic” series?

A. Sophie Kinsella

B. Dana Merriweather

Dec 11

C. Tessa Harrowfield

D. Maren Foxwell