UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Nankana Sahib, Sir Creek, Rann of Kutch & more

For every UPSC aspirant, keeping pace with national and international events is a crucial part of preparation. This daily current affairs quiz brings you well-structured questions across polity, economy, international relations, science, environment, and more. Each question is drawn from trusted news sources and authentic reports to ensure accuracy. Designed in line with the demands of both Prelims and Mains, the quiz helps you sharpen concepts and build exam-ready confidence. UPSC quiz file image

1. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who passed away on Thursday, was trained in which gharana or musical tradition?

A. Gwalior Gharana

B. Kirana Gharana (Correct)

C. Agra Gharana

D. Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana

2. Sikh pilgrims from India have been permitted to visit a city in Pakistan that is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. Which city is this?

A. Kartarpur

B. Lahore

C. Nankana Sahib (Correct)

D. Hasan Abdal

3. The Yusuf Meherally Centre was founded by…?

A. GG Parikh (Correct)

B. Indian Institute of Public Administration

C. Ministry of Culture, Government of India

D. Tata Trusts

4. Which primatologist began her fieldwork in 1960 at Gombe (Tanzania) and made epochal observations of tool use, hunting, and emotions in chimpanzees?

A. Dian Fossey

B. Birutė Galdikas

C. Jane Goodall (Correct)

D. Patricia Wright

5. What is the name of the 96-km disputed marshy strip in the Rann of Kutch between India and Pakistan?

A. Radcliffe Line

B. Sir Creek (Correct)

C. Wagah

D. Attari

6. What is the full form of the central armed police force NSG?

A. National Security Guard (Correct)

B. National Strategic Group

C. National Special Guard

D. National Security Group

7. In the context of aviation, AAIB stands for…

A. Airframe Analysis & Inspection Branch

B. Aeronautics and Airborne Inspection Board

C. Aviation Accident and Incident Board

D. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (Correct)

8. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla, agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, and Anand Shah have been appointed as governing body members of which Delhi-based think tank?

A. Observer Research Foundation (ORF)

B. Centre for Policy Research (CPR) (Correct)

C. Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER)

D. Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP)

9. Often called the “queen of fish,” it is in high demand in Bangladesh and India. What’s it called?

A. Rohu

B. Catla

C. Hilsa (Correct)

D. Pangasius

10. The PROG ACT rules in India pertain to which sector?

A. Online gaming/real-money gaming (Correct)

B. Digital payments

C. Data privacy

D. E-Commerce regulation