UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Sharjeel Imam, WHO, cough syrup, Nobel Prize in Economics & more

Attempt this daily current affairs quiz to enhance your understanding of key topics across polity, economy, environment, science, and international relations. UPSC file image

1. Which student activist, in jail in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, sought interim bail for two weeks to contest the upcoming Bihar elections only to later withdraw the application?

A. Umar Khalid

B. Gulfisha Fatima

C. Sharjeel Imam (Correct)

D. Meeran Haider

2. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a health advisory warning about which of these contaminated cough syrups?

A. Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceutical

B. Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals

C. ReLife from Shape Pharma

D. All the three above (Correct)

3. The Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to American-Israeli Joel Mokyr, France’s Philippe Aghion, and Canada’s Peter Howitt for …?

A. Their analysis of trade and financial integration in emerging markets

B. Their pioneering work on behavioural economics and decision theory C. Their contributions to environmental economics and climate policy

D. Explaining the link between technology-driven innovation and economic growth (Correct)

4. The Government is assessing the capabilities of entities competing to develop India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet or the AMCA. What

does AMCA stand for? A. Advanced Multi-role Civil Aircraft

B. Advanced Maritime Combat Aircraft

C. Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Correct)

D. Advanced Military Cargo Aircraft

5. Anita Anand, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during her recent visit to India is the foreign minister of which country?

A. Canada (Correct)

B. Ireland

C. Singapore

D. South Africa

6. Which writer’s latest book is titled, ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’?

A. Jhumpa Lahiri

B. Arundhati Roy (Correct)

C. Kiran Desai

D. Anita Desai

7. The … is the name of Israel’s Parliament. Fill up the blank.

A. Sejm

B. Majlis

C. Knesset (Correct)

D. Diet

8. Which former French president has been ordered to go to jail after a court sentenced him to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy?

A. François Hollande

B. François Bayrou

C. Michel Barnier

D. Nicolas Sarkozy (Correct)

9. Which became the first country to donate two ice cores to the international scientific community — one each to the Pamir Research programme and the Ice Memory sanctuary in Antarctica?

A. Tajikistan (Correct)

B. Kyrgyzstan

C. Mongolia

D. Finland

10. Which country hosts the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament?

A. South Africa

B. India

C. The UAE

D. Malaysia (Correct)