UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Trump, Venezuela, Delhi Mosque, Tariffs, T20 World Cup, Bangladesh, ICC, BCCI & more

Daily Quiz 1. Reviving his long-standing demand, former US President Donald Trump again threatened to take control of which semi-autonomous Danish territory, stating that it was vital for US national security?

A. Faroe Islands

B. Greenland

C. Gotland

D. Åland Islands

2. Which English Premier League club sacked its head coach Ruben Amorim recently?

A. Manchester City

B. Arsenal

C. Chelsea

D. Manchester United

3. Which African country, known for its diamond wealth, rich biodiversity and wildlife, is planning to launch a “golden passport” programme, under which foreign nationals can obtain citizenship through a one-time investment of 100,000 dollars, with applicants from the US, Zimbabwe and India among the top three nationalities?

A. Botswana

B. Namibia

C. Tanzania

D. Zambia

4. Which prominent Indian sportsman has announced the launch of his athlete management firm, Vel Sports, after ending his lengthy tie-up with JSW Sports?

A. Sunil Chhetri

B. Virat Kohli

C. Neeraj Chopra

D. Lakshya Sen

5. Which iconic Indian brand is headed by Campbell Wilson as its Chief Executive Officer?

A. Mahindra & Mahindra

B. ITC

C. Tata Motors

D. Air India

6. Referring to whom as a "nice woman", US President Donald Trump said: “I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country (Venezuela)”?

A. Delcy Rodríguez

B. María Corina Machado

C. Claudia Sheinbaum

D. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

7. Why was Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, in the news recently?

A. He was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in one of the rape cases

B. He was granted parole for the 15th time since his conviction in 2017

C. He was allowed to contest elections after a temporary suspension of his

conviction

D. He was granted bail on medical grounds pending appeal

8. Seyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Delhi next week for consultations with senior Indian leaders. Araghchi is the foreign minister of which country?

A. Maldives

B. Afghanistan

C. Iran

D. UAE

9. Responding to a summon from this body, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Any command or order from the highest temporal seat of Sikhs is acceptable with full reverence and will be obeyed.” What is the name of this body?

A. Akal Takht

B. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

C. Sarbat Khalsa

D. Punjab Sikh Advisory Council

10. After having purchased Alaska, President Andrew Johnson’s Secretary of State William Seward explored buying Greenland and which other island in the 1860s?

A. Cuba

B. Iceland

C. Puerto Rico

D. Svalbards