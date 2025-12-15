UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. 11 killed in mass shooting at Jewish event on Sydney beach

Gunmen opened fire at a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian officials described as a targeted antisemitic attack. One of the suspected gunmen was also killed. A second was in critical condition and police were investigating whether a third gunman was involved, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a press conference. Two police officers were among 29 people taken to hospital with injuries, he said. Authorities said far more people would have been killed were it not for a bystander, identified by local media as fruit shop owner Ahmed al-Ahmed, 43, who was filmed charging a gunman from behind, grappling with him and wresting a rifle from his hands. A bomb-disposal unit was working on several suspected improvised explosive devices, Lanyon said. Mike Burgess, a top Australian intelligence official, said one of the suspected attackers was known to authorities but had not been deemed an immediate threat. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened a meeting of the country’s national security council and condemned the attack, saying the evil that was unleashed was “beyond comprehension”. Sunday’s shootings were the most serious of a string of antisemitic attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars in Australia since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023.

Q: Rising incidents of targeted violence often have transnational ideological and security implications. Examine how democracies balance counter-terrorism, hate-crime prevention, and civil liberties in responding to targeted attacks on religious or ethnic groups.

2. MeitY advisory to VPN providers to block sites The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an advisory directing virtual private network (VPN) service providers and other intermediaries to immediately block access to websites leaking personal information of Indian citizens. The advisory flags sites such as proxyearth.org and leakdata.org for allegedly exposing names, mobile numbers, addresses and other details without consent. It said the websites are also allowing users to “enter any Indian mobile number… to access information, including full name, address, alternate numbers, and email IDs.” In its advisory, the government warns that such websites, “pose a significant risk to Indian users… as the website permits public access to personal information of users without their authorisation.” The ministry adds that these sites may still be reachable through VPN, making VPN providers’ action essential. The advisory reminds intermediaries of their obligations under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021, including the requirement to take “immediate and effective action” to ensure that unlawful or privacy-violating content is not hosted or shared on their platforms. Failure to comply could cost companies their safe-harbour protections under Section 79 of the IT Act, and violations may attract action under the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Q: The government has directed intermediaries and VPN providers to block access to websites leaking personal data of Indian citizens. Discuss the regulatory challenges of enforcing data protection and intermediary liability in the digital ecosystem. How can India balance privacy protection, cybersecurity, and freedom of the internet under the IT Act framework?

3. Bill to set up new higher education body cleared The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a bill to create a single regulator for higher education, replacing the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), people familiar with the matter said. The proposed legislation, earlier called the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, has now been renamed the ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill,’ they said. “The Bill is designed to simplify governance, eliminate overlapping regulations, and shift oversight from compliance-heavy procedures to a stronger emphasis on academic quality and learning outcomes in higher education institutions,” the people added. Currently, UGC regulates non-technical higher education, the AICTE oversees technical education and the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers’ education. The proposed single education regulator will act as a single higher education regulator, excluding medical and law colleges. It will focus on three core functions: regulation, accreditation, and setting professional standards. Funding, considered a separate vertical, will remain under the education ministry rather than the regulator. The National Education Policy 2020 envisages HECI for “light but tight” regulation in higher education. It says that the regulatory system needs a complete overhaul to re-energise the higher education sector and enable it to thrive.

Q: The proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill’ seeks to replace multiple regulators with a single higher-education authority. Critically analyse the potential benefits and risks of regulatory consolidation in higher education. How does this reform align with the principles of cooperative federalism, institutional autonomy, and the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020?

4. Centre gives Madras HC judge till Dec 20 to assume Kerala HC post The Union government on Friday ordered justice J Nisha Banu of the Madras high court to assume charge at the Kerala high court on or before December 20, escalating a two month standoff triggered by the judge’s refusal to take up her new post despite a transfer notification issued in October. According to people familiar with the matter, the ultimatum followed a communication from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, who urged the government to prescribe a firm outer limit for Justice Banu to take charge in Kerala. The unusually explicit deadline signals mounting concern within the government and the higher judiciary over the implications of a sitting judge declining to move after a lawful transfer under Article 222 of the Constitution. Earlier in the day, the issue reached the Lok Sabha where Congress MP Km Sudha R asked whether Justice Banu continued to function as part of the Madras High Court collegium, whether she had participated in recommending new judges, and whether she had sought reconsideration of her transfer. While the government avoided answering any of these questions directly, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal recited the constitutional framework governing appointments and transfers, emphasising that a judge must vacate her current office upon transfer.

Q: The standoff over a high court judge’s refusal to assume charge after transfer has raised constitutional and institutional concerns. Examine the constitutional basis and rationale for judicial transfers under Article 222. How should judicial independence, institutional discipline, and transparency be balanced in the appointment and transfer process?

5. CJI Surya Kant calls for a unified judicial policy Pushing for a “unified judicial policy”, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said technology can help align standards and practices across courts, creating a “seamless experience” for citizens, regardless of their location. He said high courts, due to the federal structure, have had their own practices and technological capacities, and “regional barriers” can be broken down with technology to create a more unified judicial ecosystem. Delivering the keynote address at the West Zone Regional Conference in Jaisalmer, Kant proposed the idea of a “national judicial ecosystem” and called for an overhaul of India’s judicial system with the integration of technology. “Today, as technology reduces geographical barriers and enables convergence, it invites us to think of justice not as regional systems operating in parallel, but as one national ecosystem with shared standards, seamless interfaces, and coordinated goals,” he said. Kant also raised the issue of the clarity of judicial decisions. He noted that many litigants, despite winning cases, often struggle to understand the terms of their judgment due to complex legal language. “Although the orders had gone in their favour, they remained unsure of what relief they had actually secured because the language was too technical, vague or evasive to understand,” he said. “A unified judicial approach must therefore extend to how we communicate outcomes.”

Q: Critically analyse the proposal for a “national judicial ecosystem” in the context of India’s federal judicial structure. How can technology-driven standardisation improve access to justice while preserving high courts’ autonomy? Discuss the challenges of judicial language, interoperability, and institutional capacity in this transition.

Editorial Snapshots A. Ushering in Pax Silica

Pax Silica — the name given to the US-led coalition of nations to fight off “coercive dependencies” in technology and manufacturing — is a coinage meant to spell out the group’s intent as plainly as possible. It evokes prompt juxtaposition with the idea of “Pax Sinica”, or “a peaceful regional/global order led by China”. China leveraged its export of critical minerals in its tariff stare-down with the US earlier this year. Pax Silica’s focus on “trustworthy systems” for AI supply chains, energy inputs, critical minerals, manufacturing, and technological hardware makes it clear that the US and allies don’t want to be arm-twisted again. Pax Silica partners will collaborate for joint research and development, manufacturing, and infrastructure development related to AI and other emerging technologies. China’s massive investments in AI and frontier tech, as well as its near-monopoly in rare earth minerals that are central to these, are perceived as a threat that needs to be countered through joint efforts. Though the US State Department insists the pact is not aimed at “isolating others”, China is implicitly in the crosshairs. China aside, it is odd that India is not a part of the grouping — though the door remains open, on paper, with the US maintaining that the initiative is about “coordinating with partners who want to remain competitive and prosperous”. In the quest to build supply chains to counter China, the US does see India as a critical partner-nation. Indeed, when the Chinese freeze on rare earth exports hit earlier this year, the US treasury secretary talked about a “fulsome response” that would involve coordinating with India as well. India’s partners in the Quad grouping with the US, Japan and Australia, are also party to the Pax Silica. There is significant investor interest in India’s AI future — the recent Microsoft and Amazon commitments offer evidence of this. The value-proposition India offers to multinationals who want to integrate the country into their supply chains will ensure geopolitics does not play spoilsport.

Q: In the backdrop of emerging techno-strategic blocs such as “Pax Silica”, evaluate India’s strategic choices in global technology and supply-chain realignments. How can India balance strategic autonomy with deeper integration into trusted manufacturing and AI ecosystems?

B. Need better response to pollution in the Capital The national Capital saw the toughest anti-pollution measures — Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage IV — kick in on Saturday after the air quality index (AQI) reached the “severe” category. Just a few hours earlier, GRAP III, the penultimate level of curbs, had been announced. With GRAP IV, serious restrictions on vehicle movement and construction are in place and classes have been shifted to online from the physical mode. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has also said that states with districts bordering the national Capital, which are also affected, may consider allowing 50% of employees to work from home. Given AQI moved from “very poor” to “severe” in a matter of hours, it is highly likely that the deterioration wasn’t entirely unforeseeable. This raises the question if the response could have been better. The health effects of “severe” AQI are serious — pollution at such levels affects not only those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, but also those with healthy lungs, as medical experts have reported for a while now. An optimal response to pollution will require improved predictive systems which enable measures to kick in well in advance of pollutant concentrations reaching unbreathable levels. This calls for not just robust real-time data to establish trends and extrapolate as needed, it also perhaps calls for relooking at our air quality standards. While every country must take into account its own realities while setting these standards, it will pay off in the long run to work towards adhering to aspirational standards, such as the World Health Organization’s.

Q: Assess the effectiveness of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) as a tool for managing episodic air-pollution crises in the National Capital Region. What institutional, scientific, and regulatory reforms are required to shift from reactive controls to anticipatory and health-centric air-quality governance?

Fact of the day India eases visa rules as Chinese applicants rise: India has tweaked visa rules to address the issue of a growing number of applications from Chinese nationals coming to the country for short periods for business activities without changing vetting

procedures, people familiar with the matter said. After the two sides reached an understanding in October 2024 on ending their military face-off in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and gradually began putting in place measures to normalise their ties, there was a rise in visas applications from Chinese nationals for purposes such as installation of machinery at factories, the people said on condition of anonymity. While such applicants were earlier issued employment visas or “E” visas, which are valid for six months or more, a decision was made to give them business visas or “B” visas, which are valid for short periods, the people said. A decision was also made to grant these visas within three to four weeks, they said. The changes will apply to nationals of all countries, but the people noted that Chinese nationals will be the main beneficiaries as the largest number of such applications are being received from China. All vetting procedures for Chinese nationals, in which the Union home ministry usually plays the main role, continue to remain in place, the people said. There is also a quota for the business visas to be granted to Chinese nationals, they said, declining to provide further details. This quota is understood to be set by the Union home ministry.