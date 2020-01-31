UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Registration for 421 vacancies ends today

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:01 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the application process for EPFO Enforcement Officer Recruitment 2020 on January 31. The UPSC EPFO has invited applications for 421 vacancies for the posts of enforcement officers/account officers under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

All interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPSC @upsconline.nic.in (https://upsconline.nic.in/).

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

* General/Unreserved - 168

* Other Backward Class (OBC) - 116

* Scheduled Caste (SC) - 62

* Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 33

* Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 42

11 of the 421 seats are reserved for physically handicapped (PH) candidates.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Important Links

For Detailed Notification, click here (https://upsconline.nic.in/oraepfo/Detail.php?post=1191&case=1692&id=1)

For Online Application Form, click here (https://www.upsconline.nic.in/oraepfo/oraauth/candidate/RegistrationFinal.php?postcode=1191&caseid=1692&%20log=pub)

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Online Recruitment Application for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer’

Step 3: To register, click on Part-I of the application and fill in all the details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log-in to your application portal

Step 5: Complete the application with all the required details and upload supported documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 7: Keep the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in pen-paper based test and interview. The test will be of two hours duration. The questions will be objective in nature.